Thanks to their vision, the Manx Museum is now home to an extraordinary collection of artefacts and archives that help tell the story of the Isle of Man and its people.The talk will also focus on the curation of the ‘MUSEUM 100’ exhibition at the Manx Museum, and Katie will share the stories behind some of the artefacts in the national collection.As is customary with IoMNHAS lectures, Katie King’s presentation will be followed by tea or coffee and biscuits.