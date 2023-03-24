The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) continuing its 2022-23 Winter Programme by holding its AGM followed by a lecture in, and on the subject of, the Manx Museum in Douglas this weekend.
Saturday’s event in the museum lecture theatre will start at the earlier than usual time of 2pm for IoMNHAS to conclude the AGM business, followed by Katie King, curator of social history at Manx National Heritage, speaking on ‘Museum 100 – Celebrating 100 Years of the Manx Museum’.
The presentation will be an opportunity to join Katie as she shares the fascinating story of the birth of the museum, a story which involves a ‘tenacious band of patriots’ determined to protect, collect and share the unique cultural heritage of the Isle of Man against all the odds.
Thanks to their vision, the Manx Museum is now home to an extraordinary collection of artefacts and archives that help tell the story of the Isle of Man and its people.The talk will also focus on the curation of the ‘MUSEUM 100’ exhibition at the Manx Museum, and Katie will share the stories behind some of the artefacts in the national collection.As is customary with IoMNHAS lectures, Katie King’s presentation will be followed by tea or coffee and biscuits.
Those attending lectures are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat and non-members will have the opportunity to give a voluntary contribution if they wish.
For further details about IoMNHAS and how to join, email [email protected], visit the website at www.manxantiquarians.com or see www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety