Legislation is now in place to protect vulnerable customers from gas disconnection over the winter period.
The Gas Regulation (Prevention of Disconnections) Order 2024 provides that households with residents over pensionable age, children under six, or those eligible for Disability Living Allowance or War Disablement Pension, cannot have their gas cut off between October 1 and March 31 by a public gas supplier for non-payment of bills.
The order was progressed in both the House of Keys and Legislative Council in a single day in December and received Royal Assent at this month’s sitting of Tynwald.
The Gas Regulation (Prevention of Disconnections) Order 2024 will go through the Tynwald affirmative resolution procedure in the February sitting but is effective immediately.
The move comes after the disconnection of 30 customers who had fallen into arrears in November,.
Whilst disconnection was paused over the Christmas period following conversations with the OFT, Isle of Man Energy has confirmed it would reinstate its disconnection programme this month.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan, said: 'This measure has been taken to protect vulnerable members of our society who are more susceptible to risk of poor health outcomes as a result of cold weather and a lack of heating and hot water.
'The Council of Ministers views this as the minimum necessary legislative protections for vulnerable persons and will continue to keep the issue of disconnections under review.
'Isle of Man residents should be offered no less protection than those residing elsewhere in the British Isles, and therefore the Council of Ministers has sought to at least mirror those key protections in place elsewhere, which is why, following various concerns represented, we moved quickly with the primary legislation and this Order.
'We also welcome recent moves by Isle of Man Energy towards expanding their support services and commitments for their vulnerable customers, and encourage the supplier to build upon these minimum protections which the Council of Ministers has considered it necessary to introduce.'
The government says that members of the public struggling to pay bills should discuss this with their utility supplier and continue to make some form of payment where possible.
People should also continue to raise any issues with bills, payments, or customer service with the Office of Fair Trading and may wish to consider contacting their Debt Counselling Service.
For additional support around supplier issues residents can contact the Office of Fair Trading, for advice regarding financial concerns residents can speak to the debt counselling service or visit the cost of living support page.