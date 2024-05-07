Leonard Curtis has announced their sponsorship of a local school on the Isle of Man as youth teams embark on their first sports tour for 14 years.
Its leading professional services group has partnered with Queen Elizabeth II High School to provide £3,500 worth of kit for the girls’ hockey and football teams and the boys’ rugby team first worn on a recent tour of Barcelona.
Leonard Curtis is a multi-disciplinary professional services group with 28 regional offices across the UK and Channel Islands.
This sponsorship is the first major community partnership that Leonard Curtis has embarked upon since expanding to the Isle of Man in late 2023.
Leonard Curtis’ Isle of Man Director Aidan Tucker, who has 20 years offshore financial services experience in industry and practice including restructuring and liquidation work, recently joined the team who showcased their new kit - alongside the firm’s two new recruits from KPMG: Associate Manager Sue Richardson and Supervisor Jackie Renehan.
Michael Callister, representative from the sports department at QEII, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Leonard Curtis for their generosity in sponsoring such a large team kit for the Barcelona sports tour.
‘The pupils loved the kit and their training tops which they now own and serve as a reminder of the brilliant tour.
‘The support from Leonard Curtis will be appreciated in school fixtures for years to come, supporting the island's interschool sports programme well into the future.
We would like to thank them for enhancing the experience of many students!’
Leonard Curtis director Aidan Tucker stated: ‘’Our work with Queen Elizabeth II school is representative of what we’re trying to achieve on the Isle of Man - engaging with the local community and offering key support where we can.’