Monday March 17 is the last day to nominate someone for the 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 awards at www.30under30.im, with entries closing at 11:59pm.
The aim of Gef 30 Under 30 is to shine a light on the unsung heroes living in our midst and celebrate them. Nominations can be in one or more of 10 categories: Achievement, Collaboration, Community Impact, Creativity, Disruptor, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership, Sustainability, and Trailblazers.
A panel of judges will pick 30 winners, three per category, from all the nominees. Those winners will be featured across Gef.im and its social channels, have multiple networking opportunities with campaign Partners, receive a fancy trophy at the annual Winners Party, and have general praise and adoration.
If you’re under 30 years old and doing brilliant things in the community, then Gef wants to hear from you. You could be a local entrepreneur who’s opened up your own business, maybe you’re keeping the island clean for the benefit of local wildlife, perhaps you’ve been smashing it on the international stage online or volunteering at a local charity - the more diverse the better.
You only have until 11:59pm tonight, Monday, March 17 to nominate. So, cancel your Monday night plans and get yourself over to www.30under30.im.