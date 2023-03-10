Regarding the story about missed appointments continuing to affect GPs across the island, I sent an email to Primary Care Services at the Isle of Man Government, which is detailed below:-
I am most alarmed at the continuing situation and I cannot understand in this technological age why people cannot cancel their appointments in advance.
Could the government consider imposing a fixed penalty on those who do not attend without a valid reason?
This could be enacted as an additional sum appearing on the individual’s Income Tax Return so services would not need to waste time collecting the penalties.
If implemented this action would also provide a bit of extra revenue for the government.
People need to start taking responsibility and showing consideration for others that may be affected by their action (or inaction).
I received a nice reply as follows:-
Thank you for your communication and suggestions regarding missed appointments at GP practices on the island.
It is unfortunate that there are so many missed appointments even though patients may cancel appointments in advance either by telephoning, emailing or calling into the practice to do this.
There are currently no plans to charge for appointments that are not attended.
However, we hope that advertising the amount of missed appointments and that it may have an impact on others being able to make appointments, will encourage patients to cancel their appointments if they need to.
Les Austin
Springfield Court
Onchan
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of March 2.