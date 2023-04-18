The saga of the airport parking charges is becoming Pythonesque.
Of course most people are capable of using a new ‘app’, but many of us refuse to, particularly where transfer of money is involved.
Surely the obvious solution is one hour ‘free’ parking using a disc, and chargeable thereafter?
A shorter time causes greater congestion directly outside the terminal, with its attendant confusion and unpleasantness.
Only genuine drop-offs and immediate collections could be allowed by the terminal, and the car park would serve its purpose.
It’s not too late to apply common sense!
John Lavender
Princess Towers
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of April 18.