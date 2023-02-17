In a recent letter I explained how someone from Peel Town Commissioners had spent ratepayers’ cash on engaging an external third party to prepare a report for the commissioners on a Freedom of Information review request which I’d made.
There have now been some further developments and in this letter.
I can reveal that it would appear that someone from Peel Town Commissioners engaged also – at ratepayers’ expense – an external third party to prepare a report on my original one-sentence FoI request which I’d made, in which I sought ‘ the current salary and salary scale of the clerk of Peel Town Commissioners, aka the town clerk’.
This was revealed in the commissioners’ response to subject access request (SAR) which I’d made, which contains the advice received from the external third party into my FoI request, but the SAR reveals also, that ‘ all other information held by Peel Town Commissioners is subject to legal privilege and is, therefore, protected from disclosure’.
Methinks there’s more to run on this.
Will my personal data held in secret by Peel Town Commissioners under legal privilege be revealed?
Trevor Cowin
Poortown Road
Peel
Share your views with our readers!
If you'd like to see your letter in print, include your name, full address and a phone number.
We don't print full addresses or phone numbers but we must be able to verify the identity of the author of every letter we publish.
We respect anonymity when requested.