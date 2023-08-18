Why do the standard traditional times of the year arrive in the shops months before their actual dates?
I can safely predict we shall see Christmas cards and other Christmas items in the shops in September.
Now Halloween arrives in the shops at the height of summer!
This is ridiculous.
Halloween novelties were on sale in TK Maxx about the same time the school holidays started.
Who wants to think of autumn during the summer holiday?
Ian Ellis
Richmond Grove
Douglas
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of August 17.
