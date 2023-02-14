Will Central Douglas voters revolt?
Could the ill-judged proposed over-development of Westmoreland Road cost Chris Thomas MHK his seat at the next election?
Is this a case where personal aspirations got in the way to engage with the voting public.
Chris Thomas MHK, Minister for Infrastructure, previously Minister for the Cabinet Office who oversaw the inquiry into the Eastern Area Plan in 2019 to remove the capability of the plan distributing open market homes across the whole of the Eastern Area to appease the rural NIMBY.
Now, as chairman of the new housing board, he appears suspiciously centric in promoting an intensive living concept within a social housing spectrum by developing flats within central Douglas, seen politically as an easier target for box-ticking.
Those living in town locations who would be less vocal than the rural NIMBY playing the green card and cry with over-protective claims to any change whatsoever to their personal surroundings.
Yes, genuine vacant sites in Douglas need to be addressed, but those of visual strategic importance first, with appropriate schemes sensitive to the surrounding areas, providing open space, demonstrating a good quality of environment, ample parking, sensitive designs, all these issues should be applied without fear or favour.
What is extraordinary in the context of considered housing allocations in the Westmoreland Road area is that the Eastern Area Plan, [overseen by Minister Thomas] only allocated 39 housing units yet Minister Thomas [now chairman of the housing board] is trying to impose an over-intensive development of 130 units without addressing appropriate planning policies.
What is further extraordinary is that the cry from the Cabinet Office is to re-purpose existing buildings, yet this directive is simply abandoned by the Manx Development Corporation by demolishing Ballacloan School, creating yet another vacant site in Douglas, when no alternative planning permission or scheme is approved on the site before demolition.
To over develop areas in Douglas by imposing intensive living concepts is simply wrong in planning and planning policy terms, and the wrong knee-jerk approach to the housing crisis, as none of this scheme addresses open market issues or supply and demand.
Firstly, who is this scheme targeting?
It cannot be key workers with families where a family unit will need family cars to ferry children to clubs, sports activities such as golf, kayaking, wind surfing, fishing, hill walking, pursuits which will require personal transport.
Douglas is littered with empty offices and retail units so why is government proposing a scheme to build more?
Does Mr Thomas really believe this clueless 10-minute idea will work for Douglas Central, and does he really believe that key workers or families will not need or own cars.
If as we are now led to believe these flats are to be owned by inward investors, will they care about the parking chaos their investment will cause, or will they simply be interested in their rental returns?
Obviously, these returns will be at commercial rents, so how will this scheme help the overheated rental crisis?
If there are no investors where will the £50 million needed for this ridiculous concept for Douglas Central come from?
If the minister is offered a hard hat for his site visits, I advise him to hold on to it for his next electioneering campaign.
Henry Kennaugh
Hillberry Green
Douglas
Editor's note: We are expecting a response from Mr Thomas about this letter.
