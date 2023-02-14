Since every recipient of The Courier has been ‘lovebombed’ by Crogga ('Crogga gas can provide energy independence for the Isle of Man’, supplement, February 3), our stage appears to be set for the inevitable battle between good (planetary survival) and evil (fossil fuel exploitation).
Crogga’s argument is clear and unsurprising – the economic benefits to the island of extracting natural gas outweigh the consequent environmental damage.
The former is played up and the latter minimised.
Indeed the sheer hypocrisy of the position expressed (‘Crogga natural gas can provide 20 years of safe, local energy as we transition to a green economy’) is dangerous and misleading.
If we are to transition to a green economy, as we must, then why not now?
We must not follow so many countries in kicking this can down the road.
The question now on the island is whether we are prepared to sacrifice a potential short-term economic boost in favour of long-term survival and, make no mistake, survival is a frighteningly accurate term. The temptation of easy money to boost our coffers is seductive and powerful.
It must not succeed.
We must rebuff Crogga and leave fossil fuels in the ground. It is up to all of us, including our government and representatives in Tynwald to ensure that Crogga’s plans are stopped in their tracks.
Robert Ryding
