I’m sure this was not an easy task when dealing with the bean counters in this government.
I would suggest that Clare Barber have a quiet word with her Council of Ministers colleges and the big boss to advise them how easy it is to engage and work with the Manx taxpaying public to resolve issues.
Alf Caine
Strang Farm
Braddan
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of May 23.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.