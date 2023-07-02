I cannot possibly cap your horror story about poor Mr Plant (Manx Independent June 22), struggling in the dark on the wet floor of a disabled toilet at the Chester Street car park, and getting no answer when he pulled the emergency alarm cord.
But it is my impression that in any case the Department of Infrastructure has scant regard for the problems of the disabled.
The practice manager at the Finch Hill Medical Centre, now situated on Level 2 of the car park, wrote at my instigation to the chief officer of the DoI in early April, to query the fact that disabled patients holding Blue Badges cannot park for free when attending the surgery.
As far as I know this is the only GP practice in the island where patients have, effectively, to pay to see their doctor.
When I raised the subject with the surgery originally, I was told that parking is free for two hours on Level 1.
This is of little or no use to disabled patients.
There is no lift access on Level 1, and the only way up to Level 2 is via a steep ramp, difficult for anyone pushing a walker and virtually unusable for anyone in a wheelchair because of the barrier at the bottom.
There are a small number of disabled spaces on Level 2, but they are not always available and in any case have to be paid for.
Even then access to the surgery is difficult, the main entrance being up steps from the Level 2 lift lobby, or via a detour around through the private car park at the side; there are no automatic doors on this entrance.
I have asked whether some disabled spaces could be specifically reserved for Finch Hill patients, free of charge.
The practice letter was acknowledged by the Chief Officer’s secretary on April 18. We have heard nothing since.
Valerie Cottle
Willow Terrace
Douglas
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 27.
