I fully agree with your reader that badly behaved school children at the town hall in Castletown needs to be addressed (Examiner March 7).
However, I am not in agreement with either closing it at lunchtime nor banning all school children during the lunch hour, because one inconveniences everyone else, and the other punishes the majority for the behaviour of the minority.
It is also discriminative which is not the answer in any form, ie ageism, when not all schoolchildren behave badly.
Society has always had groups of people who disrupt the lives of others, for example, smokers.
There is always a solution to every problem if you look for it, so why not have CCTV established directly in view of the town hall and paste ‘wanted’ posters with photos of offenders at the town hall and the school?
Perhaps publicly shaming might make them think twice, and if you do not cause trouble you have no need to worry.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of March 9.