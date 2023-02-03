I am writing to you with regards to some people on this island who seem to have an opinion on those who wish to wear a face-mask.
Why don’t these people learn to mind there own business?
You don’t know why people like myself are wearing a mask?
I have been on the receiving end of being verbally abused on the island on a few occasions.
Your behaviour towards me has no reflection on me whatsoever, but your own inadequacies.
I have never in my life followed the crowd.
I think independently and make my own decisions in life that has set me apart from everyone else.
It has served me well up until now I am over 60 years of age.
I will not be dictated to on how I live my life by those who verbally abuse me for wearing a face mask. There are many people on the island who don’t wear a face mask that is your personally choice,
I would never dream of making an unwarranted remark to someone who was not wearing a mask everyone one should be treated with respect, kindness, dignified manner, and be more compassionate to one another it cost nothing.
Sadly, this is not the case anymore with today’s society as it is. At the beginning of the pandemic
I wore a face-mask and practised good hygiene standards which I still do to this day, I have not had the virus I must be doing something right.
There is a flip-side to this too whilst I am wearing a mask I am not passing any other viruses onto other people, what a wonderful, kind, empathetic person I truly am its such a pity that this is not reciprocated.
Susan Watts
Gardener’s Lane
Ramsey
Have your say!
If you'd like us to print your letter, include your name, full address and a phone number.
We don't print phone numbers or full addresses. But we do need to be able to identify the author or every letter we print and respect anonymity if it is requested.