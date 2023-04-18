In your recent article “Top dentist says no to fluoride in tap water”, the author quotes a statement made by dentist Mark Hepworth on Manx Radio to the effect that he uses fluoride therapeutically in his practice but disapproves of it in much smaller quantities in drinking water.
Your readers may have already spotted the inconsistency of this approach if it is indeed his.
This stance is very much in the minority as the chief medical officers of the UK have recently stated.
Dr Ray Lowry
BDS, MB ChB, DRCOG, FFPH
Retired doctor, dentist and academic
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 20.