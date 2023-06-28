There is much on our island to be proud of.
But the combination in recent times of government incompetence, highhandedness and blatantly amoral behaviour, is potentially disastrous for us all.
The many Manx residents who have enjoyed business success here know full well that success is not achieved without hard work, all-round competence, honesty and accountability from the top down.
Managing the diverse business of the Isle of Man is no different.
And it is the significant absence of these qualities which explains the almost unbelievable shortcomings of our government, who frequently add fuel to the fire by ill-judged refusals to explain their actions.
But thanks to Isle of Man Newspapers and residents who persist in democratically pressing government for information under the Freedom of Information Act, we are aware of many failures.
These include:
•The willingness to continue to pump foul water into Laxey Bay, one of the Isle of Man’s most attractive beaches
•Allowing trendy and fundamental extremes of wokery to masquerade in schools as legitimate education, without regard for appropriateness or the parental concern of the children being taught.
•The experimental bus fare reduction which failed to generate any increase in passengers, but was then described by government as a ‘success’.
•The Noble’s Hospital management described as ‘toxic’ by an independent committee set up specifically to investigate the hospital failures
•The renewal of an airport instrument landing system (ILS) to a level already known to be unfit for the size of commercial aircaft using Ronaldsway.
Practical concern about this was evident recently when the new system was more than once denounced to his passengers as ‘neolithic’ by the frustrated captain of a visiting jet.
Manx weather and the extreme importance to the Isle of Man overall of having an airport with maximum possible accessibility, surely make the provision at Ronaldsway of a truly effective landing system a no-brainer.
•A shortage of ground staff of one sort or another at Ronaldsway which results in delays to other aircraft awaiting services if more than one aircraft is on stand.
•The lack of air traffic controllers, which continues to seriously damage the reputation of the Isle of Man as a good place for business, social stability, sound children`s education or simply to live in a healthy peaceful environment.
Accssibility by air as well as by sea is, to state the obvious, a vital part of the Isle of Man`s attraction.
The current struggle to recruit air traffic controllers, given the early knowledge of future retirements, and the multi-year training time described by the airport, suggests that the need for strategic longer-term recruitment should have been identified much earlier, and action taken. Forward planning is an iutegral part of any sound business management, but it hasn`t happened here.
•The frequent mismanagement of the Promenade renewal and consequent economic damage to businesses affected by it
•The confusion and unnecessary expense in the repeat re-paving of Richmond Hill
•The ‘shambolic’ contract for the sale of Manx farmers’`wool, together with the hopeless non-management of it, resulting in the serious failure to represent farming interests here, adding seriously to their existing economic troubles
•Failure to respond to a serious bioscience business interested in transferring to the Isle of man from the UK
•Counter-productive and unjustified refusals to requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act
•Failure to address the longer-term vulnerability of the island pension fund, which requires admittedly unpopular but essential action now for the sake of the future population.
•Then, worst of all, the amoral abuse of a highly qualified totally reputable doctor. Cruelly engineered with blatant lies, disappearing documents, and imaginary meetings, it is also costing the taxpayer a fortune in compensation.
In the absence of any other constitutional checks or balances to hold government to account, and in view of the magnitude of government failings, it might be thought that MHKs and MLCs would all feel some democratic responsibility to help restore some political sanity and sound governance.
The straws in the wind are not promising, however.
In recent times the majority of MHKs, despite island-wide manifestos at election time, have a reputation, once elected, for being concerned only with own constituency ‘poo and puddles’.
A large majority of MHKs have over the last two parliamentary years asked very few questions in the House of Keys and Tynwald, where questioning and debate to aid sound governance supposedly takes place.
The (well rewarded) MLCs have met only 21 times since September 2021, and are now contemplating a change in work practice which would mean that scrutiny of legislation could take place three to five years after, instead of before its enactment.
It is difficult to see that this ‘cart before horse’ practice would give the best return for the investment in MLC salaries.
A more effective benefit might be to employ them as a voice of commonsense in committees helping MHKs and government departments to improve performance.
The bottom line is therefore that there are few occasions in Tynwald or elsewhere when opinions are sought and issues constructively debated before action is taken.
Happily though there are some outstanding MHKs who have broader horizons, and work hard in the island interest.
Happily too the established public services are generally delivered by cheerful personable Govt employees whose helpful efficiency is equally noteworthy.
The problems have already been well diagnosed by many, the solutions too.
The island`s future is generally believed to be redeemable but only if government gets its act together through bold, fundamental and determined leadership at the top of our political tree starting with accountability.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of June 22.
