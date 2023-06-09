I went to Ramsey with my husband the other day and we were both impressed with the provision of deck chairs at the old courthouse, with the logo printed on them they looked lovely and people were using them to sit and read books.
However, I was dismayed to read that two deck chairs had been stolen, possibly by some drunk idiots coming out of the pub.
What did the authorities think would happen?
You leave something nice out and nowadays someone will decide they want it and just take it.
There was no reason deck chairs should be out at night and should be taken in at tea time.
They also have the danger of becoming missiles for mindless thugs to throw through the windows of nearby businesses so whoever had the good idea of deck chairs now needs to find a solution to safe storage.
Don’t punish the majority for the sins of the minority by withdrawing the deck chairs as the knee jerk reaction would be.
Maybe one of the nearby shops would agree to house them or better still the old courthouse take them in when they close up for the day.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 6, 2023
