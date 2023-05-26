I can assure you and all of our Manx public that, I for one will not be kowtowing to the bullyboy culture endemic throughout this Isle of Man Government and its departments, I’m sure many on this island and not least my mentor Trevor Cowin have just about had a belly full of the lies, misinformation, secrecy and this government’s default position to materialise any reason to enable them to wriggle out of their responsibilities to answer freedom of information applications, plus all the other rubbish that comes out of this regime.