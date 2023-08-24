I would just like to add my agreement to some of last week’s letters asking for continued investment in some of the heritage aspects of the Isle of Man.
I recently spent five days on the island and enjoyed going on the electric trains and steam trains.
The possibility of doing this, plus the good bus service, was one of the reasons we decided to come here on holiday.
I think it would be a pity if the electric trams in particular were allowed to fall into disuse.
It is a great thing for many people – older and more infirm, or with young children – to be able to get up Snaefell easily.
Jenifer Booth
Edinburgh
