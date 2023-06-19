Having heard from fellow pensioners about free travel on Isle of Man buses I decided to join them.
I visited the Sea Terminal and at an office headed ‘welcome’ I was handed an application form.
I was informed that in order to submit this form no less than five items were required :
£10-plus a passport photo,
Driving licence or similar,
Two utility bills in your name or alternatives.
At this point I stopped reading, wondered what kind of world I was trying to function within and rejected the form.
I guess that the qualifications for free bus travel are : you must be a pensioner and live here.
Now all of that information is already held by government so why these requirements ?
In any event the documents required duplicated information.
In my opinion so many everyday functions are becoming more and more restricted by what I consider oppressive administration for no gain whatsoever.
John R Orme
Ballabeg
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of June 15, 2023
