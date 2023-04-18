Now, I know a lot of Americanisms have crept in to our language but my understanding of curb is ‘restraint’ and kerb is a raised edge at the side of the road.
Can’t we just stick with English in stead of slipping into using whatever the ‘spellchecker’ tells us as they are usually geared to the American user?
