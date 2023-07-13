I am writing to you with utter dismay and annoyance as to why Manx Care are insisting the population on the island are to be given patient consent forms to fill in for those who are collecting prescriptions, sick notes, documents/, access medical records, results or make or cancel appointments.
There was no explanation only that Manx Care requires this information,
Why do I need to get my husband’s permission?
Yet, it is acceptable for me to collect his medication from the chemist.
Moreover, I have been married to him for over 40 years.
What happens to those who are less fortunate then ourselves those who have no family, who are infirm or worse still those who have dementia.
Excuse me, there are far more pressing issues than this believe me.
Those who cannot get an appointment to see there Doctor, or more to the point those who do not turn-up for there appointments costing the NHS thousands of pounds each month.
Manx Care needs to address this issue instead of handing out patient consent forms to fill-in another job-worth has the world gone mad....
Susan Watts
Gardeners Lane
Ramsey
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of July 6.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.