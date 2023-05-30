Or do the Manx Taxpayers just have to wait in hope whilst the DEFA Minister Clare Barber’s inland fisheries team and the DoI Minister Chris Thomas’s flood risk management team sit around all day twiddling their thumbs whilst engaged in their little games of passing the buck onto each other or anyone else that is daft enough to pick up and fix their problems for them, I’ve seen many matters thrown into the long grass before and this is a classic example of that and this government is certainly ‘expert’ in doing just that.