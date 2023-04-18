Recently I had an accident at home which required urgent attention at Nobles Hospital.
I arrived at a packed A&E waiting room where I was assessed quickly and during the next eight hours received examinations – X-rays and CT scans eventually admitted into a ward around 10pm.
At all times well looked after by the consultants, doctors, nurses, and radiologists (who were recalled in, to help me).
Next day I was told that, despite an already-busy schedule for operating theatres, they had managed to recruit a theatre team to make good my wounds which required specialist surgery as soon as possible.
Back in ward I learnt that all had gone well and was given as always the very best of attention and treatment.
The treatment I received from nurses, radiologists, anaesthetists, porters, physiotherapists, doctors, and consultants, and of course the theatre team that came to help me, was simply second to none!
However, the following after-care administration seemed almost nonexistent.
The ward gave me details of what should happen after my release, but did say that if I didn’t receive anything in the post I should ring the hospital.
They seemed concerned that ‘admin’ might not ‘follow through’. Their concern was correct.
I received nothing and so tried to contact the hospital consultant secretary.
All in all, over the next two-and-a-half days I made over 50 telephone calls and visits to the hospital, almost all of the telephone calls were answered by a message service (often for the wrong consultant sec) it appeared that little or nothing had been or would have been arranged without me calling.
When they were eventually persuaded to ‘do’ something for me, they asked me to go to my GP practice nurse (as soon as possible) within 24 hours for wound evaluation/cleaning and redressing, to be followed by a clinic appointment albeit 1 week later than was scheduled on my ward release.
To summarise... the health treatment (during and after) I received at Noble’s Hospital was exceptional in all areas.
Many of those who treated me voiced concern over admin/management to the point that doctors, nursing and clerical staff are leaving Noble’s in frustration.
Nurses’ pay is at a level that should cause embarrassment to those who administer it, and yet these wonderful people who LOVE their jobs carry on working year in year out.
How they wish the promised evaluations and all the ‘claps’ during Covid could be translated into financial return!
They truly are very poorly paid a for what they do. It is disgraceful!
From what I have learnt over the last few weeks, it would appear we have untold problems with the administration of our hospital and would urge the Isle of Man Government to address the concerns they surely must realise exist.
Our Noble’s Hospital has served us well in the past, but judging by the ‘in-fighting’ in Tynwald and civil service, the situation looks destined to worsen.
Please note, this letter in no way criticises the civil servants in the hospital or the DHSC, as I have no knowledge of the constraints under which they work.
But the system seems to be struggling to the detriment of Hospital health staff who deserve so much more respect, and nurses whose wages should reflect their hard work, knowledge, and sheer determination to always be ‘there’ to help us.
Name and address supplied
community
Well done for such work ethic
Well done to the young man, working for the commissioners, who was tidying up Port Erin at 7.30am on Easter Saturday, collecting chip papers and replacing bin bags.
He is thorough and diligent, an example to us all!
Particularly to whoever is responsible for St Michael’s Isle, which presently has bins overflowing with dog poo bags and is in a disgusting state.
John Lavender
Princess Towers
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 13.