There are so many red herrings in the letter from John and Pauline Pennington (Manx Independent letters last week) about the assisted dying debate that it is difficult to know where to start. Let’s begin with some facts.
First, only 4.7% of Isle of Man adults voted in the consultation, so to claim that it represents public opinion one way or the other is meaningless.
Far more significant are the numerous polls throughout the whole UK which repeatedly show that the vast majority of the population - over 75% - are in favour of a change in the present law.
Second, this has nothing whatsoever with attracting doctors to work in the Isle of Man, or anywhere else. Doctors are in short supply everywhere.
Third, there are numerous legislations across the world which have approved assisted dying. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Portugal (both Catholic countries) and many others have all legislated to allow it, and the sky has not fallen in, and many dying people in those countries have been spared prolonged miserable deaths.
To claim that palliative care (which is wonderful) can cure all the distress, physical and psychological, associated with dying is simply untrue.
The ‘slippery slope’ argument which Mr and Mrs Eddington refer to is, in effect, saying that they know better than all the legislatures that decide on differing criteria to allow assisted dying, and that their opinion should predominate.
The core of this debate is how far should the moral views of one group have the right to be imposed on another.
Although I am in favour of assisted dying, I respect the views of those who do not want it, and would not dream of imposing my views on them.
If they want to hang on to the bitter end, so be it. Curiously, though, those opposed to it feel it necessary to impose their moral perceptions on others, and forbid them to have a ‘good’ death rather than a miserable one.
We do not impose our morals on others in many moral areas – abortion, divorce, homosexuality, birth control and so on, even though we may profoundly disagree with their views. he opposition to assisted dying is the last bastion of the paternalism of those who are sure that they know better.
Dr T R G Howard
Wimborne
Dorset
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of April 27.