The saga continues!
After years of asking for a pedestrian crossing in Ballabeg for the safety of Arbory schoolchildren, my own children having left the school, married and had families of their own in the meantime, we have a simple pedestrian crossing.
But now we have a dozen or so big white canvas bags of rubble piled up for months in what should be a car park and recycling area.
Not only are they taking up space but they are an eyesore spoiling the surroundings of the parish hall.
My MHK has mentioned it in Tynwald at my request but with no response.
Will someone PLEASE take the responsibility of finishing the job and getting it all moved so that we need no longer feel ashamed of the condition of our village?
Rosie Scott
Friary Park
Ballabeg
This letter first appeared in the Manx Independent of July 6
