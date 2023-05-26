t’s been a long haul exhausting the Freedom of Information procedures, but in today’s letter I reveal the salaries/salary scales of various of the local authority clerks.
Ramsey, Braddan, Port St Mary and Castletown volunteered the information; the rest refused which meant that I had to exhaust the Freedom of Information Act procedures to obtain the information below.
These are the results of my requests –
Ramsey – clerk’s current salary = £74,634.5. Salary scale maximum = £77,868.
Braddan – clerk’s current salary = £71,811.74.
Ports St Mary - clerk’s current salary = £58,617. Salary scale maximum £61,307.22.
Castletown – clerk’s current salary = £62,633. Salary Scale maximum = £62,633.
These four local authorities refused to provide the current salary, but released the salary scale/maximum –
Douglas Borough Council - chief executive officer’s salary scale maximum = £125,228
Garff – Both clerks received remuneration during financial year 2022/2023 in the pay band of £40,000 to £50,000’ meaning the ratepayers of Garff could be paying up to £100,000 a year for clerking duties
Port Erin – Salary scale maximum = £74,999.
Peel – Pay Band - £50,000 to £74,999. Peel refused to disclose where the Clerk’s salary sits within that band.
So, there you have it folks. Only four local authorities agreed to volunteer the information which I requested . It would appear that the spirit of ‘openness and transparency envisaged by the Freedom of Information Act is obviously not yet a feature in the workings of the other authorities.
Trevor Cowin
Poortown Road
Peel
