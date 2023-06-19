Is it time that we considered banning cycles from main roads during rush hour?
Every morning and afternoon there are hundreds of working commuters that have time wasted, sometimes a considerable length of time, sitting in traffic queues behind one cyclist intent on exercise.
John Lavender
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of June 15, 2023
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.