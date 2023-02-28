For some years I have intended to raise the issue with an MHK or health minister.
The simple fact is that we have lost our way on this aspect of health.
I am one of that generation who, in the words of Pam Ayres, ‘I wish I’d looked after my teeth’.
My failure in my teens has led to a lifetime of dental problems.
Over that period the old style one-man dentist would during your inspection / treatment take the opportunity to ‘scale’ your teeth, removing any accumulated plaque.
At some stage they, the new breed of highly-qualified ‘dental surgeons‘ do not apparently do this variety of work.
When I enquired I was advised that they have a numbering system, in which they determined if it was or was not necessary.
Seems odd that over the last 15-year period it suddenly seemed that any scaling of my teeth became unnecessary!
However, the fundamental issue that I seem to have identified is an apparent total lack of dental hygienists.
Now I admit that I have not done an island-wide survey, but observing the notice board at my dentists, it listed four or five fully qualified dental surgeons but did not apparently include a hygienist. I did not enquire if they employ one.
It may be that they would not ‘rate’ inclusion on the name plate!
My real point is that ‘oral hygiene’ is fundamental to good health.
The first port of call for children should be inspection and education in oral hygiene by a trained hygienist.
The objective would be to educate children in oral hygiene before their permanent teeth are formed.
Putting these in place would reduce the demand for ‘full monty’ expensive dental surgeons.
As a parent, and in view of my failure to look after my own teeth, we raised two children to adults without any fillings or significant dental work.
Other than ensuring daily good oral hygiene, and the application of fluoride in one form or another, it seemed to be a successful combination.
I express concern that right now that our grandchildren seem to be unable to access a dentist, or even a hygienist! VERY WORRYING!
My suspicion is that the ‘franchise system’ as applied to dentistry is to maximise profit from the practice, income per square foot of surgery area.
Hence a higher mark-up and profit on more expensive staff!
As a friend says: ‘Follow the money’!
Yes, you can have my name and address. Gosh, It IS going to hurt next time!
Joe O’Hanlon
Lyndale Avenue
Peel
Note: This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of February 23.