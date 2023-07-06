Whilst walking along Peel Quayside the other evening my attention was drawn to the very colourful posts shown in the attached photograps, which had been placed at the edge of the new footpath, adjacent to new car parking spaces.
Closer inspection revealed, however, that they are in fact electrical charging ‘pods’ for very expensive electrical vehicles, which have free of charge parking spaces specially reserved for them, at a loss of free unreserved parking spaces for the ordinary man who can’t afford an electric vehicle.
But, who’s paying for the electric, who paid for what appears to be expensive artwork on the pods, was such artwork necessary or just desirable, how much did such artwork cost on all of the pods around the island and, importantly, why is it necessary for each pod to have a name and how much did the naming of the pods cost on all the pods around the island? Who’s Todd-Bart? And, who’s Myla-Ruth?
I’ve asked Tim Crookall, the chairman of the MUA, to let me have his answers to these questions.
Maybe you could open a competition to see how many different names people can spot on these pods.
Trevor Cowin
Poortown Road
Peel
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of July 4.
