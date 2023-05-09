The Liberal Vannin party has said it is 'appalled' at the behaviour outlined in Dr Ranson's tribunal.
It says that no one should have to experience 'these unprofessional and inappropriate behaviours' and is calling on the government to ensure that events leading up to the tribunal liability decision are 'properly and independently investigated'.
Last week, the island’s former medical director was awarded compensation amounting to £3.1m, which is the single largest win for a whistleblowing case for the British Medical Association.
Dr Rosalind Ranson was unfairly dismissed after making protected disclosures.
'We note that those directly involved in the decisions and treatment of Dr Ranson have since left government employment and the Minister for DHSC at the time, David Ashford MHK, quite rightly resigned from his role as Treasury Minister in the current administration,' it said. 'Whilst we welcome the action taken by government after the initial liability judgment, we agree that the final Tribunal award must not be the end of this process.
'The issues raised by Dr Ranson around the handling of Covid-19 by the Isle of Man Government remain unaddressed and it is absolutely imperative that the independent review into the Government handling of the Covid-19 pandemic proceeds with its investigation at pace, with the full support of Tynwald.'
The party added that this case had reinforced its belief that a 'more open approach to government and public administration is called for and long overdue'.