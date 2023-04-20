As the Courier reported last week, it has registered 100 new members since the start of the year.
The figure came from the quarterly report, produced by the clerk of the Ramsey Commissioners, Tim Cowin.
Mr Cowin said: ‘This report is to remind our members that we have thriving membership numbers and a great library.’
There are a total of 49 new adult members and 51 new junior members bringing the total number of members to 1,297.
A total of 6,800 items, including books, DVDs and CDs, have been borrowed so far from the library, which is located in Ramsey Town Hall.
Ramsey commissioner Geoff Court said: ‘The statistics show how important the library is to the people of Ramsey and the north.’
Mr Cowin said: ‘We want to encourage people to use the library to come work from here too.
‘This is a place for people to enjoy and to utilise the facilities, for example, we have people who come in to play chess and students who come in to complete schoolwork.’
During the first quarter of the year, the library has installed now chairs and noticeboards, which ‘smarten up both floors of the library,’ according to Mr Cowin.
The library also welcomed students of Bunscoill Rhumsaa for World Book Day.
It also hosted a warm space for the local community during the warm bub scheme.