Lieutenant Governor: Isle of Man shares profound sadness after the death of the Queen

Thursday 8th September 2022 6:54 pm
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer (Government )

The Lieutenant Governor has issued a statement following the death of the Queen.

Sir John Lorimer’s statement reads: ‘I know that the Isle of Man shares with me its profound sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.

‘I shall be sending a message of condolence from the Island to the Royal Family.’

Sir John Lorimer
