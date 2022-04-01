Lieutenant Governor opens new community space

The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, has officially opened Live at Home’s new community space at the Salmon Lake Centre in Laxey.

Live at Home, the island charity which aims to reduce the impact of loneliness and social isolation among adults and the elderly, has moved its offices from behind the TT grandstand to the Salmon Lake Centre, which it believes ‘will herald a new chapter in its 24-year history, as it expands its support and reach’.

Sir John officially opened the new site and said: ‘It is exciting to hear that different interventions are being developed to widen the scope of those Live at Home can support through the use of the Salmon Lake Centre.

‘I shall watch with interest the development of the programme plans and the use of the building to enable Live at Home to become part of the “centre” of the community on the island.’

The new site, which in the past has been used as an exhibition, event and conference space, will ‘provide a fabulous new space for Live at Home members’ socials, as well as enabling fundraising events for the charity’.

It will also be available for hire for private events, training and conferences bringing in much needed funds to help support the charity which has not been able to raise funds during the pandemic.

Jackie Bridson, chief executive of Live at Home, said: ‘We will include new opportunities to reconnect people through this new centre.

‘These will run alongside our usual support provision, but expand our reach and impact.

‘We will offer adults, those younger than our typical demographic, connections in a different way.

‘We will support adults that feel isolated and alone but who may not feel they “fit” well with the support we currently offer.

‘We will build a new programme of activities and events based on need, and run digital connection training programmes for those want to learn, while continuing to bridge the divide for those who do not want digital support.’

The latest Isle of Man Census has highlighted a growing ageing adult population.

Meanwhile the pandemic has made many more people understand the plight of loneliness and has had a significant impact on people’s mental and physical wellbeing.