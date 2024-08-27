It was the work side of things which unsettled her. She had been ‘plotting airfields on a chart and chalking up times when we were in contact with aircraft.’ But a big concern for her was having a clear idea of her role and what she could expect of it. Because she had become bored with her status as a ‘Writer’ in her previous post in Liverpool, she had requested a change of status to ‘Plotter,’ which resulted in her transfer to the Isle of Man. But now, there was a possibility that she might not be able to do the interesting work she had hoped for; it was all rather uncertain and confusing and affected her mood, making her quite critical of anything and everything at times! ‘So far, I’ve been keeping a check on our contacts with the planes and chalking them up on a board in the Operations Room—now Lt Whiteaker says a Fleet Order has come out saying that a Naval Officer has to do the job, so I don’t know what I’ll be doing next. I think there will eventually be a certain amount of plotting to do but not much. I haven’t asked for a draft yet—am still waiting to see how things develop.’ She wasn’t yet reconciled to her new life and was missing the constant variety of her Liverpool base: ‘I had a fierce argument with a Petty Officer Pilot—he supporting the Fleet Air Arm [the Navy’s aviation arm]’ while she spoke up for the Navy itself— ‘I feel like telling everyone that I’ve just left a Destroyer base and how annoyed I am about being attached to the FAA!’