‘The airfield is right on the coast. Ronaldsway doesn’t seem to exist as a place—there are about five houses on the road and that’s all! The camp is miles away, in the wilds! As far as I can see, there’s a little village nearby. The camp is on the coast, though I haven’t seen the shore yet. It seems quite a small place—the Wrens live, eat, bathe in Nissen huts—seems to me it’s going to be one long camp—very different from what I’ve been used to. The place where we wash hasn’t even a door on it—and the wind howls round! I think they’ve sent me here for a “Commando” toughening up process. I believe it’s a training base…. The sailors are apparently living in the “field” next to us. We can see them wandering around to their Mess etc. They seem out of place in the country.’