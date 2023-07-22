An individual had to be rescued by a lifeboat after getting cut off by the tide.
He or she was east of Port Lewaigue near Ramsey.
Ramsey RNLI volunteer crew were paged by Belfast Coastguard at 10.41am yesterday.
At the time of the incident sea conditions were fine with a light north westerly breeze.
The volunteer lifeboat crew of the all-weather RNLB Ann and James Ritchie 2, under the command of coxswain Mark Kenyon, launched at 10.55am.
The lifeboat arrived on scene at 10.59am.
After establishing that the casualty was well they returned to the Ann and James Ritchie 2. The lifeboat then returned to Ramsey.
The lifeboat arrived back at Ramsey at 11.15am.
Mr Kenyon said: 'We would strongly advise people to always check tide times and heights and to keep a look-out for incoming tides.
'Always carry a means of calling for help and if you see someone in danger, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.'