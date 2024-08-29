Representatives from an island charity will be taking their lifesaving message to the streets this weekend.
Staff and volunteers from Motiv8, formerly known as the Isle of Man alcohol advisory service, will man a pop-up stand in Douglas city centre on Saturday.
The event is being held to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, which takes place every year on August 31.
During the day, representatives from the charity will hand out free Naloxone kits to residents.
Naxolone is an emergency antidote in nasal spray form that can reverse the life-threating effects of heroin, methadone and fentanyl overdoses.
According to the UK Government backed drugs advice service talktofrank.com, Naxolone is normally very easy for people to use.
And Motiv8 representatives will be on hand during the awareness day on Saturday to help train island residents on how to use the kits and potentially save a life.
Motiv8 volunteer Jason McKee, who is currently training to be a counsellor himself, said that someone suffers a drug overdose every day of the year according to statistics.
'It's time to start the discussion about fatal and non-fatal overdoses,' he added.
'Knowing the risks of overdose means that more informed decisions can be made when choosing to use drugs.'
International Overdose Awareness Day was first marked in Australia back in 2001.
As part of this year's event, a number of landmarks across the Isle of Man - including the Tower of Refuge in Douglas, the Swing Bridge in Ramsey and even the lights on the capital's prom lights - will be lit up purple on Saturday in a bid to raise awareness about the issue.
Saturday's pop-up stand, which will be in place on Howard Street between 10am and 1pm, will also be an opportunity for residents to learn more about Motiv8's work and the support options available to those in need of help.
Mark Cromwell, a member of Motiv8's counselling team, said: 'For me, it is really important to get people to understand dependency, it can happen to anyone, and it can be difficult to deal with.
'Often those who are using drugs including alcohol can experience stigma and discrimination and this can act as a significant barrier to reaching out to access the best support, as an island we have the opportunity to change this.'
Businesses and individuals keen on helping to support the charity's work can contact Motiv8 on 0808 1624 627.