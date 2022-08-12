Lifts closed due to vandals
The Lifts at Shaw’s Brow car park have been taken out of service ‘following a sustained period of vandalism’.
The council will be temporarily suspending the use of lifts at Shaw’s Brow each evening and at weekends with immediate effect, to allow repairs to be carried out.
Councillor Falk Horning said: ‘We are deeply disappointed as we are aware a number of drivers regularly rely on the main lift to gain quick and safe access to the car park so this is not something we do lightly.
‘However, due to the continued acts of vandalism and wanton damage caused by what we believe to be the same group of youths, we have been left with no choice but to take the car park lifts out of service for the time being.’
The toilets at Shaw’s Brow are also being closed each evening and on a Sunday in a bid to deter vandalism.
