The Isle of Man Airport has announced that both runways are currently closed following a light aircraft incident.
Posting a travel update online at 1:38pm, the Isle of Man Airport stated: 'The airport is currently experiencing an emergency issue due to a light aircraft having lost steering resulting in it being disabled on the runway. This means both runways are closed currently.
'The team are working hard to move the aircraft and hope to have the situation resolved soon.
'Please keep up to date with your flights through either your airlines website or the airport’s website.'