Light aircraft’s burst tyre led to delay to Dublin flight

A Loganair flight was able to land ahead of the delayed Aer Lingus flight

A light aircraft caused a delay for a flight coming to the island from Dublin last week.

On Thursday, June 23, the inbound flight from Ireland circled in the air over the south of the island and the Calf of Man several times, seemingly unable to land at Ronaldsway, for reasons which were initially unclear.

The Aer Lingus flight was not able to land until around 5.20pm.

In a statement, the airline said: ‘Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, can confirm that flight EI3216 from Dublin Airport to Isle of Man Airport was delayed on arrival due to a runway closure at Isle of Man Airport.’

On Friday, an Isle of Man Airport spokesman said: ‘A light aircraft sustained a burst tyre on landing yesterday at 4.20pm, which resulted in the airfield being temporarily closed for a short time.

‘Once the aircraft was removed from the runway, a surface inspection was carried out prior to the runway reopening.’