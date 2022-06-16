Lily wins top prize in Lego mini figure hunt

Lily Cunningham, aged 9, receives her prize of 32 LEGO® on the Loose Characters from Helen Ashcroft, Public Engagement Manager

Manx National Heritage has announced that nine-year-old Lily Cunningham has won the top prize in the Lego on the Loose trail held at MNH sites.

She is now the proud guardian of a display case containing all 32 of the collectible LEGO® mini-figures from the trail, including Dave the Dragon and Miles the Baker.

The trail returned this year for Easter, with a tribe of troublesome mini-figures making their way across the island. It ended on May 2.

The heritage charity invited families to help track the adventurous Lego characters down by searching the Manx Museum, Castle Rushen and the House of Manannan to find them.

There were three levels of increasing difficultly to tackle. The easiest, level one, was at the Manx Museum and the most challenging, level three, was at Castle Rushen.

Participants had to locate all of the missing figures and answer the questions correctly.

Admission to children at all MNH sites is free, but there was a £2 donation recommended for participating in the trail.

Lily was drawn at random from the correct complete entries, and was delighted to go back to the Manx Museum to collect her prize.

She said that her favourite character was Countess Charlotte before adding that she can’t wait for the next trail.

Over 1,000 people took part in trying to find the hidden Lego mini-figures.

There were over 500 correct completed entries submitted over the three week period.

Helen Ashcroft, public engagement manager at Manx National Heritage said: ‘Thank you to all of you who took part in the trail.

‘All of us here at Manx National Heritage loved welcoming so many families to the sites to participate in the trail and it was great to have the characters back hiding around three of our iconic sites.’