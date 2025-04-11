The anti-social behaviour has included broken glass left in the sand.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Commissioners said: ‘We believe there is no better beach than Port Erin, especially in the sunshine.
‘We’re happy that you want to spend your free time on the beach, and all we ask is that you respect the public areas and leave them as you would like to find them.
‘Our staff are dedicated to ensuring a clean and safe environment for all but cannot be everywhere 24/7, so please be socially aware and ensure all litter is safely disposed of or taken home.
‘Broken glass in the sand – an environment where everyone is barefoot - is particularly dangerous.’
Port Erin Bay is a protected Marine Nature Reserve and litter left on the beach can pollute the water and endanger marine wildlife.
Several areas of the coastal footpath are unsafe, and therefore closed to the public.
The Commissioners added: ‘Please do not disregard, move or damage the signs, they are there to keep you safe.
‘We’re looking forward to a fantastic summer in the village and we hope that everyone has the chance to experience the beach in the sun - without worrying about taking off their shoes. And we suggest that can of spray paint is left at home.. ‘