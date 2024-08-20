Linda Caulfield is planning another Villa Marina gig after the success of her 50th anniversary show.
The evergreen singer, known as Little Miss Dynamite, managed to raise an impressive £5,252 for Isle of Man Hospice following the triumphant show last month.
Hundreds of fans cheered on Linda as she celebrated more than 50 years as a performer in the island – the longest serving in Manx history.
Last week, she and members of the support band Bahuki presented the cheque to the charity which provides support and care for those with terminal or life-limiting illnesses in the island.
Linda said: ‘We had an amazing morning at Hospice with Sarah and Vanessa showing us around. What a wonderful job they do, they are special people.
‘The reason we picked Hospice is because any of us could need the service and so many people have been there. Bahuki have been amazing and Lee (band member and Linda’s son) organised everything.
‘We are hoping to do the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina again next year and we are in talks with the Villa at the moment. We want to help Hospice as much as we can.
‘A big thanks to Dirty Bertie and Eva for all the did on the show. I am so proud of them. So fingers crossed for next year. Here we come!’
Linda, 72, was supported by Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts and her son’s band Bahuki who performed four songs with Linda during the show ‘I’m Still Standing’. There was also a surprise performance from her great niece Eva with the event compered by Carl Joughin.
She performed the Elton John song ‘I’m Still Standing’ as well as the likes of ‘Johnny Be Good’, ‘Paris to Berlin’, ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘Simply the Best’.
Linda said she was ‘blown away’ when she learned she was the longest-serving Manx entertainer.
‘It all started in the 70s,’ she explained. ‘I would go out with my family and my dad would try and get me up on stage but, believe it or not, I was shy back then.
‘I then ended up entering a competition at Douglas Head which I won. I then got a manager and Tom Valley, who owned the Falcon Cliff Hotel, approached me and I started performing there each week and then daily during the summer.’
Linda had a hiatus from singing when she got married and only returned to the scene after she got divorced. But now she is ‘busier than ever’ despite having arthritis in both hips.
Linda is no stranger to big gigs having opened for the likes of The Searchers, Freddie and the Dreamers and performing backing vocals for Rik Wakeman at Peel Castle.