Little People go mad for Easter

The island’s littlest theatre group are off on a awfully big adventure over the Easter holidays.

Hello Little People, the all-energy, interactive children’s performance company featuring actors Chloe Shimmin and Michelle James, are hosting their ‘Easter Adventure’, the pair’s latest outdoor theatre experience, at Milntown House, Ramsey, with shows beginning tomorrow (Good Friday) and Saturday, running throughout both days.

The show is described as an ‘ambitious’ live event, and has proved a highly popular attraction, selling out long before this weekend, and will see more than 400 people pack into the grounds of the gardens over Easter weekend to take part in the show, which features a large-scale Easter Egg hunt, where the audience will go on a quest to find the eggs, unlock clues and crack the codes in order to save Easter.

‘We are delighted to welcome Hello Little People to Milntown to create their immersive and interactive event,’ said Charles Guard, from the Milntown estate’s trustees.

‘Presenting such high quality theatre and original work is a celebration of the versatile nature of Milntown Estate.