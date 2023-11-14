The integrity of the island’s Covid review continues to come under the spotlight – with questions on it due to be heard at this week’s House of Keys sitting.
There will also be questions over the onshore windfarm and the government's economic strategy fund.
Chairman of independent inquiry Kate Brunner KC has refuted claims by journalist Paul Moulton that he was urged to delay his investigations into the early days of the government’s pandemic response.
Douglas South MHK Claire Christian has tabled a House of Keys question to the Chief Minister, asking how many subject access requests have been received relating to correspondence surrounding the Brunner Inquiry. She will also query what policy governs the process for responding to such requests. Mr Moulton said there had been an attempt to gag him. But Ms Brunner insisted she had not tried to stop him pursuing Freedom of Information requests.
The sitting will commence at 10am.