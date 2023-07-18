Heron and Brearley has reiterated its view that the Liverpool Arms will not be a pub again.
Plans for the closed venue's future were unveiled at Garff Commissioners meeting last week
Andrew Bentley, the architect in charge of the development, said the brewery believes the venue would not be viable as a pub and would be a ‘non starter’.
The brewery company instead wants to build four homes on the site with room for nine parking spaces, two for each house and one spare for a guest.
Currently there is planning permission for one home.
The pub closed in 2017 and has remained empty since.
Discussing why the pub wouldn’t work Mr Bentley said there are few residents nearby and there is ‘completely unsuitable’ disabled access and no disabled toilets in the building.
The commissioners raised concerns about affordability and whether the houses would be for first or second time buyers.
Mr Bentley confirmed each house would fit in with the Department of Infrastructure's guidelines for first time buyers.
The company says negotiations with other landowners to access drainage pipes will need to be completed before it can move forward with the development.
When the pub - once known as the Halfway House - was closed, it was put up for sale with a covenant saying it couldn't be opened as a pub again. Click here to read more.