Liverpool Football Club legend John Aldridge has described Douglas as ‘being like Benidorm’ when he visited the island in his youth.
Aldridge, Phil Thompson, Alan Kennedy and Bruce Grobbelaar arrived on the island today for a charity golf day at Ramsey Golf Club to raise funds for the Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
The golf day will be followed by a sold-out question and answer session, as well as a raffle and auction that will involve signed Liverpool shirts from the past and modern era.
Aldridge, who made 83 appearances for Liverpool while winning one league title and one FA Cup, spoke to Media Isle of Man’s Tom Curphey before the day’s events began.
When asked what he thought of the island, Aldridge said: ‘I used to come to the Isle of Man every year when I was younger. I love it!
‘It’s deeply embedded in my soul because whenever we had family holidays, we’d just come here.
‘I came on my own with my mates when I was a teenager - Douglas was like Benidorm!’
Click the video above to watch the whole interview, in which Aldridge talks about the Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and the day’s planned activities.