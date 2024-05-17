Craig Heartstrong Foundation has hailed its Liverpool legends charity golf day as a huge success.
The local charity teamed up with former LFC footballers Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, John Aldridge and Bruce Grobbelaar to host a competition in scorching conditions at Ramsey Golf Club last Friday.
After the action on the course had concluded, the four ex-players participated in a Q&A session hosted by Pete Sutton, reminiscing about their careers and regaling humorous stories from their time both on and off the pitch.
Following that, an auction was held for items including signed shirts from Kenny Dalglish and members of the current Liverpool squad.
All in, the golf day raised in excess of £6,400 which will go towards things like life saving defibrillators and heart screening tests.
During the course of the day, Media Isle of Man reporters Tom Curphey, Adam Morton and Dave Norton caught up with four Liverpool legends, as well as Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation’s Paul Healey to get the lowdown on the event.
Each of the ex-LFC stars hailed the efforts of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, saying how vital it is that people have access to defibrillators in order to save lives.