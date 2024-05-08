A Liverpool man has admitted smuggling £43,800 in drug money off the Isle of the Man on the ferry.
Nathan Andrew Robinson pleaded guilty to a charge of removing criminal property from the island.
The 33-year-old has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Robinson had visited the Isle of Man in July last year via the boat.
He then left but was later arrested by Merseyside police on July 18, and £43,800 in cash was found concealed under a seat in a Ford Fiesta.
Robinson, who lives at St Nicholas Road, was arrested as part of a police operation which has so far seen nine other people appear in the Isle of Man court in connection with drug and money laundering allegations.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He added that it would have to go to the higher court anyway, as a confiscation order from the money can only be made in that court.
Robinson was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who said that he did not oppose committal to the higher court.
Mr Travers entered a basis of plea for his client, in which Robinson said that he alone was responsible for the crime, and a co-defendant, who was in the car with him, was not aware of the money.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Prosecutor Mr Swain said that the basis of plea had not been accepted by the prosecution at this stage, but would be reviewed.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Robinson to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, where he will make his first appearance on May 17.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.